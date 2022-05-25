US Assistant Secretary Brian Nichols in Barbados now | Loop Barbados

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols is in Barbados from May 24 to May 27.

Today, he is set to attend a town hall at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill campus, Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination (EBCCI).

During his visit, he will engage Caribbean leaders on issues including recovery from the global pandemic, climate change, and strategies to promote a strong, secure, and integrated CARICOM region.

Assistant Secretary Nichols’ visit highlights the importance of our partnerships with Caribbean governments and civil society leaders as we approach the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this June.

In addition to the town hall, the Assistant Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and hold a roundtable discussion with representatives of seven countries of the Eastern Caribbean. He will also meet with the leaders of the Regional Security System and CARICOM IMPACS, two of the region’s premier defense and security institutions.