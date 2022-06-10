US announces new climate change partnership with the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

The United States will partner with its Caribbean neighbours to address climate change, build resilience to environmental threats and finance clean energy projects over the next eight years.

The collaborative effort will take place through the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030) that was announced today by Vice President Kamala Harris as she met with Heads of Government from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Dominican Republic at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

“Strengthening the US-Caribbean relationship is a priority for me,” Harris, who has Jamaican heritage, declared in her opening remarks prior to closed door discussions.

Harris and the White House said PACC 2030 will be the United States’ “primary mechanism” for addressing the Caribbean’s energy security and climate crisis as well as meeting the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

PACC 2030 will see the US working with regional governments to identify new clean energy projects and provide technical assistance to make sure they are viable and appealing to investors.

The US will then investors to the Caribbean on roadshows to fund the projects.

Harris noted that partnerships like PACC 2030 is key to shared prosperity and security in the Caribbean and United States.

This closed-door discussion will be the first time that Harris is meeting many of the Caribbean leaders in person after a virtual summit six weeks ago.

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett welcomed the US Government’s engagement with the region since it comes at a time when many nations are dealing with the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic and rising energy prices.

“Our member states are heavily dependent on fossil fuels for our energy needs. Oil and gas is concentrated in a few of our countries but we are predominantly net energy importers and therefore for us energy security is a critical matter even as we seek to transition our energy systems to more modern, clean and reliable supplies of renewable energy,” she said.

“Our position is to optimise our indigenous sources as we make that judicious transition to renewable resources.”

She added: “We are aware that our own public sector fiscal constraints limit the extent to which our governments can finance the transition to renewables and therefore the undertaking to provide sources of financing that our private sector can access is very important.”

Climate change and financing for infrastructure that is resilient to environmental disasters is a key talking point of Caribbean states at this summit.

Yesterday, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis told business executives from the hemisphere that the time for talk on climate change is over.

“We can’t afford more summits or conferences with only smiles and good intentions. We need to get to work.The Bahamas will not be standing idly by, merely hoping that the rest of the world does right by us. We are not just advocates for change; we are agents for change,” he said.