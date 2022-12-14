US Ambassador lauds Govt on recent salary increases

Black Immigrant Daily News

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann Lynch

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has come in for praise from the US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, for the spate of recent salary increases, including the one for health workers that was announced on Monday.

On Monday, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced $1.5 billion in increases for over 5000 health workers. The US Ambassador took time to laud the move, while delivering remarks during the signing of an agreement for the gas-to-shore project at Office of the President on Tuesday.

“While slightly unrelated to today’s (Tuesday) signing ceremony, I have to congratulate the Government on increasing wages for the health sector workers and public servants recently,” the Ambassador said.

“We know very well that Guyanese are smart, capable professionals who need to be paid fairly for their work. And steps like the one you took yesterday are key for retaining key and critical talent in Guyana to aid with this rapid economic transformation.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador further noted that the US Embassy remains committed to helping improve Guyana’s prosperity and deepening bilateral relationships.

In a national address, the President revealed that medical officers will now have their current minimum salary increased from $219,878 to $300,000, representing a 36.4 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, medical officers who have completed one year of post-employment experience will now have their current minimum salary adjusted to $351,204.

He also announced that medical officers who have completed two years of post-employment experience will now have their current minimum salary adjusted to $414,032 in line with the current practice at the GPHC.

Additionally, medical officers who have completed three years of post-employment experience will now have their current minimum salary adjusted to $446,160. The increases for the medical officers are all in line with the current practice at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Specialist doctors, such as gynaecologists and endocrinologists will now have their minimum salaries increased from $276,536 to $450,000. This represents an additional 62.7 per cent increase on the current minimum salary. On the other hand, medical interns will now have their current minimum salary increased from $151,374 to $200,000, representing a 32.1 per cent increase.

Nurse aides and patient care assistants will meanwhile have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $80,892 to $100,000. This represents an additional 23.6 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to each worker.

Nursing assistants will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $88,525 to $115,000. This represents an additional 29.9 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a nursing assistant.

Midwives will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $96,974 to $169,438. This represents an additional 74.7 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a midwife.

Staff nurses will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $111,628 to $169,438. This represents an additional 51.8 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a staff nurse.

Staff nurses/midwives will also have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $127,963 to $195,000. This is an additional 52.4 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a staff nurse/midwife.

When it comes to ensuring that the public healthcare system is supported by adequately qualified technicians and allied health professionals, the Government is adjusting the salaries for several categories of these workers.

This includes pharmacy assistants, who will now all have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $84,662 to $100,000, which is an additional 18.1 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to these workers.

Dental aides and laboratory aides will meanwhile have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards, from $80,892 to $100,000. This represents as much as an additional 23.6 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to these workers.Community health workers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $88,525 to $100,000. This represents an additional 13 per cent increase on the current minimum salary.

Medex will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $152,420 to $200,000. This represents an additional 31.2 per cent increase on the current minimum salary. The President made it known that over 5000 people will benefit from these increases.

