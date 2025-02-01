Rihanna makes first court appearance at the trial of her partner A$AP Rocky, as accuser testifies 2025 prospects ‘looking bright’ OpenAI says Chinese rivals using its work for their AI apps Trump criticizes diversity hiring after 67 dead in US air disaster Jamaican man jailed in US for lottery scheme, ordered to pay restitution How Tech is Transforming the Caribbean Payments Landscape
US airstrikes target ISIS fighters in Somalia, Trump says

01 February 2025
Islamic State operatives in Somalia. Copyright Farah Abdi Warsameh/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had ordered airstrikes on ISIS targets in Somalia on Saturday.

The U.S. military has conducted coordinated airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, the first attacks in the African nation during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday that the strikes by U.S. Africa Command were directed by Trump and coordinated with Somalia’s government.

An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that “multiple” operatives were killed. The Pentagon said is assesses no civilians were harmed in the strikes.

Trump, in a post on social media, said a senior IS planner and recruits were targeted in the operation.

“The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!” Trump said. “The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

Trump did not identify the IS planner or say whether that person was killed in the strike. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Local media carried reports of airstrikes in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region in the north-east.

U.S. military officials have warned that IS cells have received increasing direction from the group’s leadership that relocated to northern Somalia. That has included how to kidnap Westerners for ransom, how to learn better military tactics, how to hide from drones and how to building their own small quadcopters.

A U.S. military airstrike in Somalia last May targeted IS militants and killed three, according to U.S. Africa Command.

The number of IS militants in the country are estimated to be in the hundreds, mostly scattered in the Cal Miskaat mountains in Puntland’s Bari region, according to the International Crisis Group. (Euronews)

