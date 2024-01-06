US actor Christian Oliver, daughters die in Caribbean plane crash Loop Barbados

US actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The crash occurred Thursday, just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia, as the plane headed for nearby St Lucia, the police said in a statement.

They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, according to the police.

US actor Christian Oliver arrives at the premiere of ‘Speed Racer’ during the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival May 3, 2008, in New York. (Photo: AP)

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated,” police said.

The 51-year-old actor, born in Germany, had dozens of crediting film and television roles, including in the 2008 film ‘Speed Racer”‘ film and ‘The Good German’, a 2006 World War II film by Steven Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series ‘Saved by the Bell: The New Class,’ playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.