US: 3 shot dead, 7 injured at 4th of July block party in Indiana | Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
US: 3 shot dead, 7 injured at 4th of July block party in Indiana

Gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened in a residential neighbourhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 am. Police officers who responded found three people down and unresponsive, city police Lieutenant Dawn Westerfield said.

The wounded were taken to hospitals, Westerfield said. Authorities have released no information on the severity of their injuries.

Westerfield said investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting, including whether more than one shooter was involved.

The Lake County coroner’s office said those killed included a 20-year-old woman from Olympia Fields, Illinois; a 26-year-old man from Lafayette, Indiana; and a 25-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana.

Associated Press

