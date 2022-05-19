Ursuline Convent in Barbados closing | Loop Barbados

Having just celebrated 128 years of service last week, the Ursuline Convent School is closing.

The school will not mark its 130th milestone in 2024.

Saying that there is a season and time for everything, Provincial – Ursulines of the Caribbean, Sister Marie Harper, confirmed that this “painful and hard decision” has been made.

“Ursuline sisters in the Caribbean are few in number and are aging. We can no longer continue to provide the necessary leadership and there are no replacements to come from outside. Moreover, in recent years we have noticed a significant decline in the enrollment to the point where the school is no longer financially viable.”

She said COVID only served to exacerbate issues already plaguing the educational institution.

Therefore, after consultations with experts and dialogue with the Ministry of Education along with the Catholic Bishop, Sister Marie stated in a video press release uploaded to YouTube today, May 19, that the sisters will be ending teaching in Barbados “by August 2023.”

As a result of this announcement and move, she stressed, “We will not be admitting any new students for September 2022.”

Thank all who supported the school from its inception in 1894 when the Ursuline sisters responded to the call “to provide sound Catholic education to children in Barbados.”

The sisters will leave the island next year but hope that the thousands who passed through their gates continue to excel and let their successes be a testament to their foundation at the Ursuline schools.