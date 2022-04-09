Urgent work on Belle pumping station across 3 days | Loop Barbados

Belle pumping station will be offline on Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12, with emergency work ongoing from tomorrow, Sunday, April 10.

The Barbados Water Authority advises that urgent work will be conducted at the Belle Pumping Station between 11 am and 2 pm and again between 6 pm and 10:30 pm on Sunday. Then on Monday and Tuesday, the station will be taken offline between 9 am and 12 noon and again between 4 pm and 8:30 pm each day.

The Authority issued a press statement telling residents and businesses in several St Michael and Christ Church districts, including Bridgetown, that they may be affected by low-pressure and outages.

Water tankers will be dispatched to assist customers in affected areas as a temporary measure. However, there may be delays due to heavy demand.

Customers are also strongly advised to store water to assist during the period of work.