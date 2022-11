The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training advises that there will be school today, Tuesday, 22 November 2022.

The Ministry urges all staff, students, parents and guardians to excercise caution as they traverse to and from school in these wet conditions.

Barbados is under flood watch as a trough system affects the island.

Editor’s Note: Apologies as an earlier post said closed before clarification