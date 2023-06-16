Urgent Ministry meeting forces Frederick Smith School closure Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Urgent Ministry meeting forces Frederick Smith School closure Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

YouthFest Barbados 2023 comes at the right time

Urgent Ministry meeting forces Frederick Smith School closure

Kickstart Rush trio to represent Canadian soccer Academy

Caribbean cannot afford to not demand front-of-package labels

No doubts about pitch! CPL returns to Kensington Oval, Barbados

CXC exams go ahead as scheduled despite theft

BMS monitoring tropical wave moving off West Africa

AG: Spirit of the Act will be upheld, no $60 fee for first cards

New Zealanders Paddon, Kennard win Sol Rally Barbados on first try

Cabinet stolen with CXC papers, investigation ongoing

Friday Jun 16

27?C
Barbados News

Only exam-sitters to attend

Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Frederick Smith Secondary School will be closed tomorrow Friday, June 16, 2023 for students in Forms 1-5.

This notice comes from the Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing staff, parents and guardians that the closure is to facilitate an urgent meeting with members of staff and the Ministry of Education.

Despite the decision and move, all Upper-5th students writing the CXC English A Exam will still be required to report to school to write the exam.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this closure.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

YouthFest Barbados 2023 comes at the right time

Barbados News

Urgent Ministry meeting forces Frederick Smith School closure

Sport

Kickstart Rush trio to represent Canadian soccer Academy

More From

Barbados News

AG: Spirit of the Act will be upheld, no $60 fee for first cards

Another registration extension on the horizon

Barbados News

See also

BMS monitoring tropical wave moving off West Africa

Meteorologist forecast wave will pass north of Barbados next week Friday

Caribbean News

Cabinet stolen with CXC papers, investigation ongoing

CXC to share more details

Business

Apply for these Customer Service jobs in Guyana, Barbados, BVI and T&T

Recruiters in the Caribbean are seeking the best qualified persons for Customer Service roles on www.caribbeanjobs.com.
There are vacancies in Guyana, Barbados, the BVI and T&T.
Applica

Travel

Ocean Hotels Group unveils new offerings in Barbados

Leading family-owned Barbados boutique hotel group unveils new resort programming and accommodations updates

Lifestyle

Only Bajan in YLAI 2023 cohort makes it to the Final 10 in Pitch comp

Shanice Murray has been shoved out of her comfort zone and it pay her $2,000 in prizes if she wins