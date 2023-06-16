Urgent Ministry meeting forces Frederick Smith School closure Loop Barbados

Frederick Smith Secondary School will be closed tomorrow Friday, June 16, 2023 for students in Forms 1-5.

This notice comes from the Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing staff, parents and guardians that the closure is to facilitate an urgent meeting with members of staff and the Ministry of Education.

Despite the decision and move, all Upper-5th students writing the CXC English A Exam will still be required to report to school to write the exam.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this closure.