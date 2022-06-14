Urgent appeal for missing Lester Vaughan student | Loop Barbados

Urgent appeal for missing Lester Vaughan student
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

13-year-old Nickocia Nathlice Garnes was last seen on Monday, June 13

Loop News

2 hrs ago

A second-form student of Lester Vaughan Secondary School has been reported missing.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Nickocia Nathlice Garnes of Drax Hall Hope, St George.

Nickocia was last seen by her mother, Triola Garnes after 8am on Monday, June 13, when she was dropped off at school. She left school after 2pm to go to Bridgetown with friends and then to her father’s residence at Workman’s St George.

She was reported missing by her father, Cyril Garnes.

According to police, Nickocia is 5 feet 5 inches in height, medium built and of dark complexion. She was last seen wearing her school uniform and carrying a red, white and blue backpack.

Any person who may know Nickocia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

