Uptick in COVID-19 cases over the Holidays into New Year Loop Barbados

Barbados has seen an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 between December 23, 2023, and January 19, 2024.

Of the 925 persons tested for suspected cases, 182 returned positive results. This yields a positivity rate of 19.68.

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 recorded for this same period.

Amongst the 182 positive cases, 10 of the COVID-positive patients are minors.

On January 26, 2024, a new strain of COVID-19 was confirmed locally. Speaking to the uptick in positive cases, without the compiled numbers at the time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, by way of the Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George told the country that over the holidays, there were several respiratory illnesses in circulation including Influenza A and B and COVID-19.