Upper Broad Street to Bridge Street to be paved this week Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Transport and Works, through its contractor, Infra Construction Inc., will be milling and paving Upper Broad Street to Bridge Street and St Michael’s Row in Bridgetown, from Tuesday, May 7, to Thursday, May 9, under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

As a result, Broad Street will be closed at the intersection of Broad Street and High Street and vehicular traffic will be diverted north onto High Street.

While traffic travelling from St. Michael’s Row will be diverted at the junction of St. Michael’s Row and Spry Street, continuing north onto Spry Street.

Construction is expected to take approximately three days and work will be carried out daily as follows:

Milling will occur on Tuesday, May 7, from 8:00 PM to Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 AM.Paving will take place on Wednesday, May 8, from 8:00 PM to Thursday, May 9, at 6:30 AM.On Tuesday, only Transport Board buses will be allowed access during milling. However, the road will be closed to all vehicular traffic during paving.

During paving, Transport Board buses travelling to the Granville Williams Bus Terminal will travel via John Beckles Drive from Belmont Road or the Globe Roundabout and Halls Road.

Buses coming from the north after 9:00 PM will travel via Lower Broad Street, Coleridge Street, Roebuck Street, Globe Roundabout onto Halls Road, John Beckles Drive, and then onto the Granville Williams Bus Terminal.

The 5:00 AM inbound buses from the north and those buses travelling to Granville Williams Bus Terminal will use the same diversion route during the road closures from Wednesday, May 8, to Thursday, May 9.

MTW and Infra Construction Inc. are encouraging persons to plan their routes accordingly and thank businesses, residents, and motorists for their understanding and cooperation.