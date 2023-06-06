UPDATE: Woman shot when two men pull-up and opened fire on ‘block’ Loop Barbados

Police have confirmed one injury as a result of the shooting incident at Silver Hill, Christ Church yesterday.

Public Information Officer, The Barbados Police Force Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told media in an update, “It is reported that around 2:30 pm, two armed men arrived at an area at Green Hill Close in Silver Hill, Christ Church.”

The duo reportedly arrived in a car and opened fire at six persons who were allegedly liming on the block.

“As a result, a 24-year-old young lady was injured. She received a gunshot injury to her right calf.”

She was transported for medical attention by private car.

[Original story: 4:20 pm, June 5, 2023]

Police have confirmed a report of “a multiple shooting incident at Green Hill Close, Silver Hill, Christ Church.”

Public Information Officer, The Barbados Police Force Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said that the report was received around 2:32 pm, today, Monday, June 5, 2023.

Police responded to the report and are conducting investigations.