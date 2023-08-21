Update Weather Alert – Isolated showers to continue Loop Barbados

[Update: 12:46 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023]

Meteorologist Tia Browne reports that heavy to intense shower activity was experienced across parts of St James, St Peter and St Lucy this morning.

Over the past six hours, these areas have recorded between 25mm to 110 mm ( one to four inches) of rainfall. Central and eastern parts of the island have since received between a half inch to an inch of rainfall.

Although much of the intense shower activity has abated, isolated pockets of moderate to heavy showers are likely over the next few hours as conditions remain unstable across the island.

Excessive rainfall in northern and western sections has made some roads impassable with fields inundated. As a result, a flood warning remains in effect.

The alert message will be terminated at 2 pm or it will be extended if conditions warrant.

[Update: 9:15 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023]

Head of the Barbados Meteorological Services Sabu Best is putting residents and tourists in the North of the island on notice as that section of the island is predicted to be heavily impacted by the wet conditions.

Best said the Met Office has already received reports of extensive flooding along roadways and in fields already.

He is asking persons in St Lucy, St Peter and sections of St James. He said, “Although the [flash flood] warning is for the entire island, the greater impacts and heavy rainfall have been concentrated in St Lucy and St Peter.”

[Update: 8:40am, Sunday, August 20, 2023]

Barbados is now under flash flood warning.

The watch has been upgraded as of 8:30 am and will be discontinued at 12 Noon or extended if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Original story below:

Weather Alert – Flash flood watch issued by BMS

[Original story: 7:50 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023]

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flash flood watch for the country.

It is in effect from 7:27am, today, Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Reason

Overnight the tail-end of the tropical wave generated close to an inch of rainfall across some parts of the island.

Today unstable conditions will continue to generate mostly cloudy to overcast skies and thunderstorm activity.

Additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in moderate to heavy rainfall activity, with possible higher isolated amounts, are likely throughout the day.

Advice to citizens and visitors:

-Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces

-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of the city

-Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (eg ponds etc)

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals, and on property

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red