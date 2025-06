Dwayne Errol Walcott, who was the subject of a ‘wanted man’ bulletin has been charged with wounding Maurice Hurley with intent.

Walcott, alias Big Dah, 45 years of Bamboo Road, St Lawrence, Christ Church, was charged in connection with an incident which occurred on May 1 at Craig Road, St. Lawrence.

He was the subject of a wanted bulletin issued on May 28 and was arrested on June 6. He is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (PR/SAT)