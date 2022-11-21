UPDATE Video: 23 injured in collision involving 2 PSVs on Highway 1 Loop Barbados

[Update: 12pm, November 21]

Twenty-three persons were injured in today’s mass casualty accident involving two minibuses along Highway 1.

Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that all injured persons have been accounted for and have been transported for care. Of the injured 23, he said nine were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, ten were taken to the Branford Taitt polyclinic in Black Rock, St Michael and four chose to seek medical attention privately.

Inniss reported that the on-site triage was up and functioning by 8:10 am, and stood down at 10am.

He said the road remained closed as police continued their investigations.

The accident happened in Prospect, St James. The two public service vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the collision occurred.

[Original story: 8:15 am, November 21]

Officers of the Barbados Fire Service are on the scene of a collision between two public service vehicles (PSVs) along Highway 1 in Prospect, St James.

The time of the call to the Fire Service Control was 6:30 am, today, Monday, November 21, 2022.

The response was dispatched from Arch Hall – Leading Fire Office Sandiford and three officers with water tender five; and from the Bridgetown Fire Station – SubOfficer Nicholls and two with rescue tender one.

At the scene, the officers are all under the command of Divisional Officer Tremelle Perch.

From reports, the Jaws-of-Life apparatus has been used to free at least one commuter in the accident.