UPDATE: Two tropical waves being tracked reduce in speed Loop Barbados

[Update: 7:30 am, Monday, May 22, 2023]

Over the past almost 20 hours, the two tropical waves have slowed down.

As of 2am today, Monday, May 22, 2023, one tropical wave was analyzed along 35W, south of 11N moving west at 10 knots.

Meanwhile, the second tropical wave was analyzed along 17W, south of 12N moving west at 10 knots.

As of 6am, Sunday, May 21, two tropical waves are on the radar of the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Two tropical waves located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic and the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 30W, south of 12N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was introduced along 16W, south of 12N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.