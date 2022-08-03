UPDATE: Two men discovered at Long Beach dead identified Loop Barbados

Update: 11pm, August 3, 2022

The two men who were found dead at Long Beach, Christ Church have been identified.

They are:

Loris Malik Rasheed Gittens, 22 years, Wildey, St Michael.

Michael Keenan Blackett, 27 years, Flat Rock, St George.

[Original story: 5:19 pm, August 2, 2022]

The bodies of two young men were found at Long Beach, Christ Church.

Police responded to the scene after the Police Operations Control Room received a telephone call about 11:13 am today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from an individual who alerted them to the discovery of the two lifeless bodies.

Police from the southern division Oistins Station responded and are are currently conducting investigations.

The identities of the two men are yet to be confirmed.