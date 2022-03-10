UPDATE: Two men charged for sweet potato theft remanded | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
UPDATE: Two men charged for sweet potato theft remanded
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
UPDATE: Two men charged for sweet potato theft remanded

Barbados News

Over $6,000 in produce taken

Loop News

20 hrs ago

(left) Trevon Orlando Farley, 26, and (right) Rico Omar Drayton, 32.

[Update: 5:45 pm]

The two men accused of stealing crops from Applewaite’s Plantation, St George pleaded not guilty to charges.

Rico Drayton and Trevon Farley have been remanded to Dodds Prisons until Wednesday, April 6.

They are will reappear at the District B Magistrate Court.

[Original story: 8:03 am, Wednesday, March 9]

Two St Michael men have been charged for stealing sweet potatoes belonging to Applewaite’s Plantation.

Rico Omar Drayton, 32, of Turton’s Gap, Government Hill, St Michael and Trevon Orlando Farley, 26, of Seales Land, Government Hill, St Michael are expected to appear for five counts of theft.

The offences occurred between January 29 and March 1, 2022, with $6, 320 BBD in produce stolen from the Applewaites, St George farm. None of the produce was recovered.

Drayton and Farley are set to appear at the District B Magistrate Court today, Wednesday, March 9.

