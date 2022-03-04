Update: Two houses damaged in Rock Hall fire | Loop Barbados

[Update: 4:20 pm]

Speaking to Loop News at the scene, Station Officer Tremelle Perch reported that the timber house which was completely destroyed had a sole occupant who was not home when the fire occurred.

Homeowner ‘Jah’ examines the remains of his home which was destroyed, while fire officers survey the compound.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring house which had minor damages, someone was home at the time of the blaze but escaped unharmed.

The fire was extinguished just before 4 pm.

[Original: 3:52 pm, Friday, February 4]

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a house fire at Rock Hall, St Philip

Loop News understands that officers received the report at 3 pm.

A timber house has been completely damaged and a neighbouring house has minor damages.

House fire at Rock Hall St Philip, to the East of the Grantley Adams Interational Airport

Eight fire officers under the command of Station Officer Tremelle Perch are at the scene. Two tenders from the Bridgetown and Worthing fire stations responded to the blaze.

More details to come.