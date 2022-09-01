UPDATE: Trotman killed in latest fatal shooting Loop Barbados

UPDATE: Trotman killed in latest fatal shooting Loop Barbados
Third shooting in one night, second fatality

Update: 6:45am, August 31

Police have identified the 43-year-old who lost his life last night in the latest fatal shooting incident.

The victim was identified by family members as Rommel Trotman. He resides at the same location, where the shooting occurred – Redman’s Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

Third shooting in one night, second fatality

[Original story: 11:34pm, August 30]

Police are at a report of a shooting incident at Redmans Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

Not far from the first shooting of the night, which occurred around 6:30 pm at King’s Gap.

The report for the latest shooting on this bloody August 30, came in about 10:06 pm to Police Operations Control room.

Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss can confirm that one man is lying motionless at the scene after reports of shots fired.

Police investigations are at a sensitive stage and are ongoing.

