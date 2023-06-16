UPDATE: Tropical wave to pass north of Barbados next week Loop Barbados

[Update: Friday, June 16 at 2:30 pm]

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), a tropical wave will pass well north of Barbados late next week.

In an advisory update on Friday, BMS stated that it continues to monitor the tropical wave located in the far eastern Atlantic near 22W.

This tropical wave of interest is expected to track westward to west-northwestward within the next seven days.

Meteorologist Cherise Brathwaite says any development of this system is expected to be slow at this time.

[Original published: Thursday, June 15 at 2:15 pm]

BMS monitoring tropical wave moving off West Africa

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is currently tracking the progress of a tropical wave located on the West African coast along 18W.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, BMS said that the tropical wave is expected to track westward to west-northwestward within the next seven days.

“Model guidance suggests the wave will pass north of Barbados sometime next week Friday, June 23, 2023 and any development of this system is expected to be slow at this time,” said BMS senior meteorologist Tia Browne.

At this time, there are no watches or warning in effect for Barbados.

An update will be issued on Friday, June 16 at 2 pm.