UPDATE: Stabbing victim, Griffith dies in his community | Loop Barbados

[Update: 2:50am, June 5, 2022]

Police have named the 31-year-old stabbing victim.

The victim of the stabbing incident which occurred at Britton’s Hill on Saturday, June 4, has been identified as Reuben Griffith of Britton’s Hill.

[Update: 7pm, June 4, 2022]

Police are carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Unnatural Death of an adult male which occurred about 3:15 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the junction of Brittons New Road and Gunsite Road, Britton’s Hill, St Michael.

Reports to police are that two males were involved in an altercation at the mentioned location, the victim received lacerations about the body and was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in private transportation. He was later pronounced dead at the QEH.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or 1-800-8477 Hastings Worthing Police Station at 430-7614, or any Police Station.

[Original story: 6:38 pm, June 4, 2022]

A fatal stabbing is under police investigation.

Police are currently at the scene of the violent incident which was reported to Hastings Worthing Police Station.

The report was filed around 3:15pm, today, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Britton’s Hill St Michael.

More details to come