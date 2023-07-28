UPDATE: St Michael man, 49, identified as shooting victim Loop Barbados

[Update: Friday, July 28 at 8 am]

Police have identified the man who died following a shooting incident at Superlative, St George Thursday night.

The victim is 49-year-old Marcus Gill, originally from Britton’s Hill, St Michael.

Lawmen received an anonymous report around 7 pm. Investigations revealed three men were shot and taken to the hospital for medical attention via private transport.

One man received emergency surgery and the other emergency care. However, Gill succumbed to his injuries.

“It was later reported to us that one man had passed away at the hospital,” said police public relations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the circumstances surrounding this matter, to contact the District B Boarded Hall Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers Hotline 1-800-8477(TIPS).

[Original Published: Thursday, July 27 at 10:08 pm]

3 shot, 1 dead at Superlative

One man is deceased following a shooting tonight in Superlative, St George.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed that Police received a report via call around 7pm, today, Thursday, July 27, 2023, alerting them about the incident.

Two other men, who were injured in the shooting incident, are hospitalised at this time.

Police investigations are ongoing into this matter.