UPDATE: Shooting victim identified Loop Barbados

[Update: Sunday March 31 at 10:30 am]

The deceased has been identified as Patrick Best, 32 years, of Hilton Row, Princess Royal Avenue, the Pine, St Michael.

[Update: 7:05 pm]

One of men injured in Saturday’s shooting at Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael has died.

The man who received injuries to his head and arm passed while receiving medical attention.

His identity is being withheld until family members have been so notified.

[Original published: Saturday, March 30 at 4:35 pm]

Two men injured in shooting at Princess Royal Avenue

Two men are nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting in the area of Hilton Row, Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael around 2:45 pm on Saturday, March 30.

According to the Barbados Police Service, two males, a 31-year-old and a 36-year-old, were in the backyard of a residence watching television when gunshots were heard, before they were shot through the paling structure.

One man received injuries to his head and arm while the other to a leg. They were both taken to the hospital by private transport.

Investigations are ongoing.