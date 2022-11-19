Update: Shooting death at Bush Hall, St Michael Loop Barbados

Update:

The latest fatal shooting victim is Pallu Rohan Arthur.

The 21-year-old of Greenidge Road, Hindsbury Road, St Michael died after being involved in today’s Bush Hall Yard Gap shooting.

Police say a telephone report was received at Operations Control Room about 2:15 pm on Friday, November 18, 2022. The caller reported that there was a shooting incident and a young man was laying motionless on the ground near a shop at Bush Hall Yard Gap, St Michael.

Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss informed the media that police from District A Station quickly responded and on arrival confirmed the report. The roadway was closed off to vehicular traffic and an unnatural death investigation has been launched

Original story: 4pm, November 18

Anyone who may have witnessed or has any knowledge of this incident or the perpetrators involved are advised to call police at 430-7240, Police Emergency 211, or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS).