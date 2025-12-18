Update: Shooting at Merricks, St Philip

Update

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred along Merricks, St. Philip, on Wednesday.

Initial investigations revealed that a group of people was socialising outside a business establishment when a motor vehicle approached the area.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle discharged several gunshots before fleeing the scene.

One 25-year-old man was injured during the incident and was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he remains under medical care.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204.

Earlier story

