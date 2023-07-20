UPDATE: Robber shot in abdomen by police Loop Barbados

[Update: 2:29 pm]

A robber was shot by police after stealing an undisclosed sum of cash from a bill repayment centre at Broad Street, Bridgetown.

Police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss told local media this afternoon that the Operations Control Room received the report around 11:30 am and quickly responded.

When confronted by lawmen at a credit union along Broad Street, the assailant who was armed with a knife, refused to comply. He was shot once in his abdomen by police and transported by ambulance for medical attention.

“We are happy there are no other injuries as a result of this. No one else reported damaged property.”

“Obviously, it happened on Broad Street. It attracted a lot of attention from shoppers and persons driving along and we are glad the matter ended that way because it could have been a lot worse,” said Inspector Inniss.

Broad Street has been cordoned off by police to allow for further investigations.

Police are encouraging eyewitnesses to come forward and give their personal statement on what transpired.

[Original published: Wednesday, July 19 at 1:20 pm]

Man shot outside credit union in Bridgetown

An alleged robber was shot outside the Broad Street branch of the Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union around midday.

Cash, blood, and a knife were left at the scene.

Police are currently at the scene.

More details to come.