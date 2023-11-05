UPDATE: Rain set to continue into Saturday night Loop Barbados

[Update: 6:35 pm]

Unstable conditions will continue to affect Barbados into tonight, as a result, maximum rainfall accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in light to heavy showers and periods of rain are possible. Due to the already saturated state of the ground, any significant showers during the night may cause flooding.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the island.

[Original published: Saturday, November 4 at 3:23 pm]

Flash Flood Watch issued for six hours

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued another flash flood watch.

This alert message is valid from 12 Noon today, Saturday, November 4, 2023, and will be UPDATED/TERMINATED at 6pm this evening or sooner if conditions warrant.

The trough system will continue affecting the island with possible maximum rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches (25.0 to 50.0 mm).

Due to the state of the ground and shower activity forecast for this afternoon, a flash flood watch has been issued.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Advice to locals and visitors are that they should expect possible moderate to significant:

Runoff from higher elevations.

Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.

Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.

Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable.

Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.