UPDATE: Preteen girl struck in Windsor accident Loop Barbados

UPDATE: 11:30am

Police have confirmed that the minor involved in the serious accident, which occurred aroun 9:10am, today, Saturday, February 17, 2024, is 12 years old.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment. No update on her condition at this time.

[Original story: 10:30am]

One minor has been struck by a vehicle in a serious accident along Windsor Road, Christ Church.

The victim has been rushed to hospital for emergency medical attention.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and divert around Windsor Road.

Public Information Officer for The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media, “We are currently on the scene of a serious accident along Windsor Road, Christ Church. The road is impassable at this time.

“We are asking motorist to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Brereton / little Bentley junction alone Highway 5 for road users travelling west towards Windsor. For motorists due east you will be diverted at the Brighton road/ Lower Greys/ Windsor road junction – the four cross just west of the accident site.”