UPDATE: Police station phone lines working Loop Barbados

[Update: March 31, at 6 am]

All telephone lines have been restored to working order.

Police Stations can be contacted at their usual numbers.

[Original posted March 30 at 7:30 pm]

The Barbados Police Service is informing the public that the telephone lines at all police stations are currently out of order.

Members of the public are advised to contact Police Emergency at 211.

Technicians are currently working to rectify the situation.

The Barbados Police Service apologises for any inconvenience caused.