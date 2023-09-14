UPDATE: Police release identity of worker in electrocution accident Loop Barbados

[UPDATE: 5:40am, September 14, 2023]

Police have released the identity of the General Worker who received electrical shock injuries that proved fatal.

The incident happened in Salters.

The deceased in the matter has been identified as Patrick Jones. The 46-year-old man resided at Colleton Tenantry, St John

See original story below.

A general worker was reportedly electrocuted this morning while on the job at Salters, St George.

Police report that around 11:40 am, today, Wednesday, September 13, a 46-year-old man was working on the roof of a building under construction.

While handling a long metal object which was hoisted by a crane, the object came into contact with electrical lines. The victim fell to the ground and the reason given was possible electrocution.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died while receive medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.