UPDATE: Police release identity of latest fatal accident victim Loop Barbados

Update: July 15

The deceased in the Bridget Road accident has been identified as Ashney DaCosta Steele. The 53-year-old resided at Dean’s Village, St Michael.

Original story: 11pm, July 14

A pedestrian was struck and killed along Bridge Road.

Police say the fatal accident occurred about 7:44 pm today, Friday, July 14, 2023, on Bridge Road at its junction with Baycroft New Road and Baycroft Road, St Michael.

The car was traveling along Bridge Road in a southerly direction, while the pedestrian was said to be crossing the road from West to East when the accident happened.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.