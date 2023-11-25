UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal crash Loop Barbados

[Update: Saturday, November 25 at 8:30 am]
The Barbados Police Service has identified the victim of Friday night’s fatal accident.
He is George Andrew Carrington, 25 years, of 3rd Avenue Paris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael
[Original published: Friday, November 25 at 9:42 pm]
Scooter rider dies after collision with car
Lawmen are at the scene of a fatal accident along President Kennedy Drive, St Michael.
Police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss has confirmed that a 25-year-old male has died.
About 7:45 pm, the Police Operations Control Room received a report that a motor vehicle with four occupants and a scooter collided.
The deceased, who was riding the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigations are ongoing.
More details to come.