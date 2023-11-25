UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal crash Loop Barbados

UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal crash Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

[Update: Saturday, November 25 at 8:30 am] 

The Barbados Police Service has identified the victim of Friday night’s fatal accident. 

He is George Andrew Carrington, 25 years, of 3rd Avenue Paris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael

[Original published: Friday, November 25 at 9:42 pm] 

Scooter rider dies after collision with car

Lawmen are at the scene of a fatal accident along President Kennedy Drive, St Michael. 

Police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss has confirmed that a 25-year-old male has died. 

About 7:45 pm, the Police Operations Control Room received a report that a motor vehicle with four occupants and a scooter collided.

The deceased, who was riding the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

More details to come. 