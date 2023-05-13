UPDATE: Police identify Speightstown shooting victim Loop Barbados

[Update: 7:51 pm]

Police have identified the deceased as 25-year-old Ramario Baggio Roach of Greenidges, St Lucy.

He was shot whilst along the K.N.R Husbands Highway, Speightstown, St. Peter.

Personnel at the District E Police Station received the report around 4:08 pm.

Roach was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor and identified by a family member.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident, to kindly contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) at 419-1730 or 419-1737, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any Police Station.

[Original published: Friday, May 12 at 5:13 pm]

A St Lucy man was killed in Speightstown today, Friday, May 12.

The Greenidges resident had not too long ventured down to the St Peter town.

According to reports to Loop News, the victim was shot in the area outside of the Speightstown Bus Terminal across from the container bakery shop along Highway 1B.

Greenidges, St Lucy is a state of shock now. The deceased was his mother’s only son. The shooting reportedly happened just around 5 pm.