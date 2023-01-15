UPDATE: Police identify Newbury Road accident victim Loop Barbados

UPDATE: Police identify Newbury Road accident victim
UPDATE: Police identify Newbury Road accident victim

This is the second road fatality for 2023

Loop News

January 14, 2023 01:37 PM ET

[Update: 6 pm]

Police have identified the victim of the fatal accident at Newbury Road, St George.

He is 45-year-old Owen St Elmo Cumberbatch of Emerald Park, St Philip.

[Original published: Saturday, January 14 at 1:37 pm]

Wrecker operator struck and killed along Newbury Road

Barbados has recorded its second road fatality for the year.

The pedestrian was struck about 10:30 am, today, Saturday, January 14, and he died on the spot, succumbing to his injuries.

The man, who operates a wrecker truck, was struck along Newbury Road, St George.

Police Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media that police are still performing on-scene investigations.

There are two other fatal single-vehicle accidents that are also under investigation and awaiting postmortem to determine if they qualify as natural deaths or road fatalities.

