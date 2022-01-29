Update: Police identify man was who crushed to death on Friday | Loop Barbados

Update: Police identify man was who crushed to death on Friday | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Update: Police identify man was who crushed to death on Friday

[Update: Saturday, January 29 at 7 am]

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Jamal Omar Beckles of Miller’s Land near Massiah Street, St John.

[Original story: Friday, January 28 at 4:04 pm]

Man crushed to death while repairing van

Police report that a man was killed this afternoon after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on at Thornbury Hill, Christ Church.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, around 2 pm, officers at the Oistins Police Station received a report that a motor van fell on a man while he was conducting repairs.

Responding to the scene, lawmen saw the body of the male – who has yet to be identified – lying in front of the said vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.

Update: Police identify man was who crushed to death on Friday

Jamal Beckles was killed while repairing a van

