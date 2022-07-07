UPDATE: Police identify man found dead by the shoreline | Loop Barbados

[Update: 3pm, July 6, 2022]

The deceased in this matter has been identified by close family members as Andrew Cumberbatch 32 years of Ellis Gap, Bush Hall Yard Gap, St. Michael.

He was the subject of a missing man report after he left the Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

[Original story: 7:58 am, July 6, 2022]

Lawmen are at the scene of an unnatural death along Browne’s Beach.

The lifeless body of an adult male was discovered at the water’s edge near Pirate’s Cove in Lower Bay Street, Bridgetown.

Officers from the Central Police Station received the report around 5:24 am today.

More details to come.