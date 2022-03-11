Update: Police identify man fatally shot in New Orleans | Loop Barbados

Update: Police identify man fatally shot in New Orleans
March 10, 2022 11:35 AM ET

[Update: 3:45 pm]

Merton Patrick Hinds of New Orleans, St Michael has been identified as the victim of today’s fatal shooting.

The 56-year-old succumbed to gunshot wounds at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

[Original story: 11:35 am, Thursday, March 10]

Man succumbs to gunshot injuries at QEH

A shooting at 7th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael has left one dead.

The Police Operations Control Room received the report around 9:30 am today, Thursday, March 10.

The 56-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, received injuries to his chest and back.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor while undergoing treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Update: Police identify man fatally shot in New Orleans

