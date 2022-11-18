Update: Police identify driver in Callender’s accident Loop Barbados

[Update: 5:40 pm]

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Randal Miller of Callender’s Crescent, Callender’s, Christ Church.

[Update: 1:22 pm]

Update: Police appeal for witnesses of Callender’s accident

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed this morning’s accident to come forward.

The appeal was made by Inspector of the Southern Division of the Barbados Police Service, Carollyn Blackman-Alleyne while at the scene.

“We are asking anyone who has seen anything that they can call us at 211, the Oistins Police Station 418-2612, or any other police station which you consider to be comfortable to you. You can call us and tell us of your witness accounts of what transpired today,” said Black-Alleyne.

Lawmen calling for public assistance to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident which occurred along Callender’s Main Road.

According to public relations officer, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the victim – a 65-year-old man – was discovered slouched over the wheel, and the vehicle was off the road in a bushy area.

“We saw a vehicle in a bushy area just opposite the junction [of Callender’s Main Road and Callender’s Crescent], and when we checked we realised that there was a male driver occupant sloughed over the driver wheel motionless,” said the police PRO.

He continued: “We cannot list it as a fatal collision at this stage. We do not know what might have transpired before and that is the purpose for our investigations”.

[Original: Thursday, November 17 at 10:38 am]

Fatal accident at Callender’s, Christ Church

Police are at the scene of a fatal accident in the area of Callender’s, Christ Church.

According to police public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the Police Operations Control Room received the report around 9:55 am.

Inniss stated that it was a one-vehicle collision.

More details to come.