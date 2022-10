[Update: 6:02 pm]

The deceased has been identified as Matthew Robert, 33 years, of Silver Hill, Christ Church.

[Original post: Friday, October 21 at 4:36 pm]

Body found at Factory Road, police investigating

Police are on the scene at Factory Road, Charnocks, Christ Church, where the body of an adult male was discovered.

Lawmen at the District B Police Station received the report about the body around 10:52 am today, Friday, October 21.

Investigations are ongoing.