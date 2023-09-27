UPDATE: Police identify body found at Browne’s Beach Loop Barbados

UPDATE: Police identify body found at Browne's Beach
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Wednesday Sep 27

Barbados News

Police investigations are ongoing

Loop News

September 26, 2023 07:12 AM ET – Updated

[Update: 11:30 am]

The body found floating at Browne’s Beach, Bay Street, St Michael has been identified as Tony Layne of Piper’s Avenue, Bayland, St Michael.

About 5:35 am on Tuesday, September 26, a group of beach goers who were swimming noticed an object in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered the body of a man.

One of the male sea bathers then pulled the body out of the water onto the sand.

A medical doctor pronounced death at the scene and the body was identified by a friend.

[Original published: Tuesday, September 26 at 7:12 am]

Man’s body pulled from water at Browne’s Beach

The body of a man was pulled from the waters of Browne’s Beach, St Michael by sea bathers this morning.

The body was found floating offshore around 5:30 am, and beach-goers proceeded to return the male the shore.

Investigations are ongoing.

