Update: Police identify 25-year-old shooting victim | Loop Barbados

[Update: 7 pm]

The deceased has been identified as Jerome Stuart of 8th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael

[Original post: 1:08 pm, Saturday, April 16]

One dead, 2 nursing gunshot wounds after Baxters Road shooting

A midday shooting in the environs of Baxters Road, St Michael has led to the death of a 25-year-old man.

According to police spokesperson, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, the Operations Control Room received a report that two persons were injured following gunfire near Jordan’s Supermarket around 12:02 pm.

On arrival, police patrol confirmed three injured parties; a 22-year-old male with a graze to his left leg, a 39-year-old male sustained wounds about his body and an injured 25-year-old who was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private transport.

The 25-year-old, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Officers have cordoned the area to facilitate investigations.