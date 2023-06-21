UPDATE: Police identify 20-year-old shot dead in Four Roads Loop Barbados

[Update: Tuesday, June 20 at 7 am]

Twenty-year-old Nicobie Lavia of Cox Hill, Church Village, St Philip was killed in Monday’s shooting at Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip.

Police say that around 7:30 pm, District D Station received a report that “loud explosions” were heard by residents.

The deceased and a 26-year-old man were in a motor car when they were confronted by a number of men. Gun shots were heard, and the victims were discovered after the melee ceased.

Lawmen discovered Lavia’s body on the ground and the 26-year-old male, who received gunshot injuries about his body, was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.

[Original published: Monday, June 19 at 11:48 pm]

Another shooting death has been recorded in Barbados.

According to Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip.

The report was received at District C Police Station around 7:37 pm, today, Monday, June 19, 2023.

A second man was injured during the shooting incident tonight. He is 26 years old. He is receiving emergency medical attention at hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.