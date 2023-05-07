UPDATE: Police have missing teens Jemmott, Husbands in custody Loop Barbados

[Update: 4pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023]

The two teens who were the subjects of missing person reports issued around April 27, two weeks after they were last seen by their parents, are now in police custody.

Tanik Jemmott and Ranika Husbands were picked up today, Sunday, May 7, 2023, after going viral on social media yesterday. Subsequent to their video appearing on Instagram, The Barbados Police Service issued a notice reminding all citizens and residents on island that Harbouring a child is a criminal offence.

There has been no indication from police that someone was arrested for Harbouring the pair of minors who were missing from home for almost four weeks.

Police Public Information Officer (Ag.) Inspector Stephen Griffith thanked the public for their assistance.

[Original story: 7:45 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023]

Whoever is aiding and or harbouring or housing the two missing teen girls is committing a crime and can be charged under Barbados’ laws.

The word of warning comes from the Barbados Police Service tonight, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Acting Police Public Information Officer, Inspector Stephen Griffith is bringing the offence to the attention of the public.

Ignorance of the law, is no defence. Inspector Griffith told the media:

“During the month of April 2023, two juveniles, namely Tanik Jemmott and Ranika Husbands, were reported missing to the police by their parents. Since then, these young persons have been using social media platforms to send various messages.

“The Barbados Police Service is advising members of the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour these persons, and that members of the public can be prosecuted for harbouring these young persons.”

Jemmott was last seen on April 11, 2023, and Husbands was last seen on April 13, 2023. The two have appeared together on social media. Both girls are age 14 years old.

Tanik Jemmott

Ranika Husbands