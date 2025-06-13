UPDATE: One dead, one injured in Six Roads shooting

Two armed men opened fire at Six Roads, St Philip, last night during an altercation with two family members who were closing the business around 9:07 p.m.

One of the relatives succumbed to injuries after being transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle, while the other, who was taken by ambulance, was undergoing treatment.

Police say the two men were in the process of securing the business when the two assailants came and demanded that one of the men hand over his jewellery.

A struggle ensued and several shots were discharged, resulting in both relatives being shot.

This is the 23rd homicide for 2023.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information to contact The Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the District C Police Station at 416-8200. (PR/SAT)