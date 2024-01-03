UPDATE: No gas detected in The City Loop Barbados

[Update: 5:48 pm, Wednesday, January 3]

At approximately 9:49 am, today Wednesday, January 3, the National Petroleum Corporation, (NPC) team returned to Tudor Street and its environs to conduct a further leak detection survey. The Corporation had successfully isolated the gas line in the same area where traces of methane was detected the previous day.

The Portable Methane Detector, which measures the level of natural gas present in the area, was utilised once more and it was confirmed by the NPC Team that no methane (natural gas odorant) was detected.

Officers of the Corporation also liaised with several members of the business community regarding the original complaint. Feedback was received advising that the natural gas scent was no longer present.

General Manager, Ian Bradshaw also spoke to the ongoing pipeline replacement works to replace aged infrastructure.

“The Natural Gas Mains Replacement Project is ongoing and is designed to replace aged infrastructure – cast iron pipeline, along Highway 7, My Lord’s Hill and Bridgetown. Therefore, during these continued works we would like to sensitise the public of the possibilities of experiencing suspected gas leaks and strong scents of gas.”

[Original published: 6:40 pm, Tuesday, January 2]

Suspected gas leak in the area of Tudor Street, The City

At approximately 11 am today, January 2, the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) received a report of the small of gas in the area of Tudor Street, Bridgetown.

A team of technicians was immediately dispatched to investigation. A portable methane detector, which measures the level of natural gas in the area, was deployed and results indicated small traces of methane in the atmosphere.

To locate the exact location of the possible leak, the roadway was excavated, further tests were conducted and the gas line has been isolated and capped off from the main supply grid for safety.

The NPC team is continuing investigations and an update will be provided later.