Update: Newborn baby, letter found in garbage bag in hallway at SFGH Loop Barbados

Editor’s note: Initial reports said the child was found in a bin. This has since been amended as new information was provided.

A newborn baby was found alive in a garbage bag in one of the hallways at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) in Trinidad.

This was confirmed by sources within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Reports say a man told a female security guard that he heard sounds coming from a bag in one of the hallways. The officer followed him to the spot and as she approached, the child’s cries were heard.

The guard opened the bag and observed a baby along with a written note.

Shortly after, nurses were contacted. They placed the baby in a blanket and took the child to be medically examined by a doctor. The infant was said to be healthy.

A statement from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) also confirmed the reports.

“The Authority also advises that the infant is currently receiving care by our medical professionals. Additionally, an investigation is underway & in progress to determine the circumstances which led to this unfortunate incident.”

The SWRHA said it has alerted the relevant partner state agencies to provide all the necessary assistance as required.

The SFGH is a stone’s throw away from the San Fernando Police Station.

No one has been identified as a suspect yet.