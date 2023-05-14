UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash with car Loop Barbados

[Update: Sunday, May 14 at 7 am]

A 30-year-old motorcyclist is Barbados’ latest road fatality.

He is Omar Antonio Greenidge of Bank Hall, St Michael.

On Saturday, May 13, around 7:48 pm, Greenidge’s motorcycle collided with a motor car along Bank Hall Cross Road, St Michael. The car was driven by 61-year-old Steve Mariquimston Pond of Brandon, St Michael.

Greenidge died at the scene. Police report that Pond received injuries and was transported for medical attention.

Any one who can provide information or assist with this investigation, is asked to call the Barbados Police Service at 211, The Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

[Original published: Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm]

Police are at the scene of a fatal accident at Eagle Hall, St Michael.

The collision which involves a motor car and motorcycle occurred near Roxy Supermarket.

More details to come.